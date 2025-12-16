DAY BY DAY Maintains Edenred SE (EDNMF) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Edenred SE (OTCPK:EDNMF) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.70% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edenred SE is $63.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.21 to a high of $73.21. The average price target represents an increase of 29.70% from its latest reported closing price of $48.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Edenred SE is 2,491MM, a decrease of 6.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edenred SE. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 9.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDNMF is 0.26%, an increase of 3.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.24% to 81,046K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 10,697K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 8,510K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,056K shares , representing a decrease of 18.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDNMF by 25.34% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 6,599K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,776K shares , representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDNMF by 19.07% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,317K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,714K shares , representing a decrease of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDNMF by 19.97% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,488K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,482K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDNMF by 14.74% over the last quarter.

