DAY BY DAY Maintains adidas (ADDDF) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of adidas (OTCPK:ADDDF) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.89% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for adidas is $280.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $224.37 to a high of $345.56. The average price target represents an increase of 13.89% from its latest reported closing price of $246.21 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for adidas is 26,481MM, an increase of 7.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in adidas. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 7.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADDDF is 0.38%, an increase of 6.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.05% to 27,265K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,419K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,449K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADDDF by 23.73% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,972K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,266K shares , representing a decrease of 116.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADDDF by 57.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,503K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,516K shares , representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADDDF by 13.38% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 1,282K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 653K shares , representing an increase of 49.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADDDF by 79.72% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,129K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,097K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADDDF by 19.18% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.