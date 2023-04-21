DAY BY DAY Upgrades UCB (EBR:UCB)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for UCB (EBR:UCB) from Sell to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voya Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCB by 13.44% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,595K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,610K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCB by 8.05% over the last quarter.

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo Factor Enhanced International Portfolio holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 65.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCB by 32.52% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock International Index V.I. Fund Class I holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IQIN - IQ 500 International ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 11.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCB by 7.99% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in UCB. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 5.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UCB is 0.26%, an increase of 4.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.25% to 32,049K shares.

