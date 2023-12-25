DAY BY DAY Upgrades Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (XTRA:SIE)

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2023, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (XTRA:SIE) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.05% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is 183.05. The forecasts range from a low of 125.24 to a high of $227.85. The average price target represents an increase of 9.05% from its latest reported closing price of 167.86.

The projected annual revenue for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is 80,849MM, an increase of 3.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.85.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Maintains 2.80% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.80%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 677 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft. This is an increase of 113 owner(s) or 20.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIE is 0.85%, a decrease of 10.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.77% to 134,269K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 11,529K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,150K shares, representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 15.99% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,338K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,855K shares, representing a decrease of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 6.92% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 7,787K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,687K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 12.08% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,980K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,533K shares, representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 3.18% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,429K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,284K shares, representing an increase of 39.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 56.11% over the last quarter.

