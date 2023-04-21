DAY BY DAY Upgrades Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for Engie (EPA:ENGI) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SICNX - Schwab International Core Equity Fund holds 476K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 2,007K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares, representing an increase of 87.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGI by 1,352.64% over the last quarter.

FIENX - Fidelity International Enhanced Index Fund holds 671K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST Wellington Management Hedged Equity Portfolio holds 147K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares, representing an increase of 12.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGI by 25.34% over the last quarter.

LAZARD RETIREMENT SERIES INC - Lazard Retirement International Equity Portfolio Service Shares holds 224K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGI by 8.57% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Engie. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENGI is 0.40%, an increase of 2.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 319,394K shares.

