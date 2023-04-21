DAY BY DAY Upgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev (EBR:ABI)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for Anheuser-Busch InBev (EBR:ABI) from Sell to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PIEQX - T. Rowe Price International Equity Index Fund holds 39K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 0.79% over the last quarter.

KEMX - KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 10.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 12.26% over the last quarter.

HCEMX - The Emerging Markets Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 575K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND, INC. Investor A holds 963K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares, representing an increase of 83.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 645.52% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anheuser-Busch InBev. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABI is 0.56%, an increase of 4.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.52% to 625,988K shares.

