DAX Up Slightly; Deutsche Post, Merck Down On Weak Updates

(RTTNews) - German stocks are turning in a mixed performance in cautious trading Thursday morning as investors continue to closely follow the updates about the Middle East conflict.

Oil's upmove after the United States submarine sank an Iranian warship off the southern coast of Sri Lanka, has raised inflation concerns.

Investors are awaiting the inflation data for the euro area, and ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech.

The DAX was up 15.55 points or 0.06% at 24,231.81 a little while ago.

Symrise is gaining about 2.1%. Heidelberg Materials, MTU Aero Engines and Infineon Technologies are up 1.6%, 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively. Adidas and Deutsche Telekom are gaining 1.1% and 1%, respectively.

BASF, Fresenius Medical Care, E.ON, Deutsche Bank, BMW, SAP, Gea Group, RWE and Bayer are up with moderate gains.

Qiagen is declining by nearly 3%. Fresenius and Siemens Healthineers are down 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively. Continental is down 1.7%, while Merck is down with a loss of 1.25%, weighed down by disappointing earnings guidance.

Deutsche Post is down 3.3% after reporting lower FY25 attributable net profit.

Defense specialist RENK Group is down more than 2% despite the company achieving annual targets with new record revenue and order backlog.

In economic news, data from S&P Global showed the HCOB Germany Construction PMI fell to 43.7 in February 2026 from 44.7 in January, signaling a further contraction at the start of the year.

Construction PMI In the Euro Area increased to 46 points in February from 45.30 points in January of 2026, data from S&P Global showed.

