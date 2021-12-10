DAX Slides On Inflation Concerns

(RTTNews) - German stocks were moving lower on Friday, with concerns around rising Covid-19 infections and caution ahead of U.S. inflation data due later in the day weighing on markets.

Meanwhile, German consumer price inflation crossed 5 percent in November, largely driven by a low base effect and higher energy and food prices, latest figures from the statistical office Destatis confirmed.

The consumer price index rose 5.2 percent year-on-year following a 4.5 percent increase in October. "The inflation rate increased for the sixth time in a row and in November reached the highest level recorded in 2021 so far," Destatis President Georg Thiel said.

A higher inflation rate was last measured nearly 30 years ago. In June 1992 the inflation rate was 5.8 percent. The record high CPI inflation for Germany is 6.2 percent logged in 1992.

The benchmark DAX dipped 49 points, or 0.3 percent, to 15,590 after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.

United Internet shares fell 2.5 percent. The company said it expects EBITDA for 2022 to be on a par with 2021 and reach about 1.25 billion euros in 2022.

Chemical giant Bayer advanced 1.4 percent after a California jury found that Bayer's Roundup weedkiller was not the cause of a woman's non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.