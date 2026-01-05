DAX Scales Fresh Peak

(RTTNews) - The DAX benchmark that tracks the performance of the 40 largest companies listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange recorded strong gains on Monday to touch an all-time high. The rally was led by gains in defense stocks amid rising geopolitical tensions.

The index is currently trading 0.72 percent higher at 24,701.34, versus the previous close of 24,523.83. The day's trading ranged between an all-time high of 24,834.55 and a low of 24,635.5.

In the 40-scrip index, 21 scrips are trading in the overnight red zone.

Aerospace business Rheinmetall topped with gains of close to 7 percent. Siemens Energy followed with gains of 4.4 percent. Infineon Technologies also added 2.2 percent.

Zalando led losses with a decline of 2.7 percent. Volkswagen followed with losses of 1.7 percent.

The U.S. dollar rallied further on Monday, lifting the six-currency Dollar Index 0.21 percent higher to 98.63. The EUR/USD pair slipped 0.32 percent to 1.1683 after ranging between 1.1672 and 1.1726. The EUR/GBP pair is trading 0.37 percent lower at 0.8676. The EUR/JPY pair also decreased 0.47 percent to 182.96.

In tandem with the global decline in bond yields, ten-year German bond yields eased 0.58 percent overnight to 2.8823 percent. The yield which was at 2.8990 percent at the previous close ranged between 2.9062 percent and 2.8809 percent in the day's trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.