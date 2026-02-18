Markets

DAX Rises To 4-week High

February 18, 2026 — 05:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The German market is up firmly in positive territory Wednesday morning, with its benchmark index hovering around a four-week high.

Investors are reacting to reports of a leadership change at the European Central Bank.

A Financial Times report said Christine Lagarde plans to leave the European Central Bank before her eight-year term as president expires in October 2027.

The benchmark DAX is up 191.50 points or 0.77% at 25,196.84 about half an hour before noon.

Siemens is up more than 4%. Siemens Energy is gaining 2.7% and Commerzbank is rising 2.5%. Heidelberg Materials is advancing 1.8%, while Infineon Technologies, Rheinmetall, Porsche Automobil Holding and SAP are up 1%-1.2%.

RWE, E.ON, Deutsche Bank, Daimler Truck Holding, Allianz, Siemens Healthineers, Beiersdorf, Mercedes-Benz and Henkel are also up in positive territory.

Bayer has tanked 8%, weighed down by the company's announcement of a proposed $10.5 billion settlement to resolve ongoing litigation over its Roundup weedkiller.

Brenntag is declining by about 4.7%, and Zalando is down 2.7%. BASF is down with a loss of 1.7%. Qiagen, Adidas, Scout24 and Deutsche Telekom are down with moderate losses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.