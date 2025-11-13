DAX Retreats After Positive Start, Down Nearly 0.5%

(RTTNews) - German stocks are swinging between gains and losses in cautious trade on Thursday with investors digesting the news about U.S. President Donald Trump signing the short-term funding bill that brings an end to the government shutdown, and looking ahead to some key U.S. economic data.

Investors are also reacting to a mixed batch of corporate earnings.

The benchmark DAX was down 107.55 points or 0.44% at 24,273.22 a little while ago.

Merck is rising 7% after strong third-quarter earnings. Merck's net profit in the third quarter increased to €898 million or €2.07 per share from €812 million or €1.86 per share in the prior year. Excluding one-time items, earnings per share pre edged up 0.9% to €2.32 from €2.30.

Bayer and MTU Aero Engines are gaining 1.4% and 1.15%, respectively. Zalando, Munich RE, Deutsche Telekom, Vonovia and Hannover Rueck are up 0.7 to 1%.

Deutsche Telekom is up nearly 1%. The company reported adjusted net profit of 2.7 billion euros in the third quarter, up 14.3% from a year ago.

Siemens is declining by about 5% after reporting a drop in fourth-quarter earnings. The company's bottom line came in at EUR1.619 billion, or EUR2.05 per share in the fourth quarter, compared with EUR1.900 billion, or EUR2.38 per share, last year.

Siemens Healthineers and RWE are down 3.1% and 2.5%, respectively. E.ON is down 1.1%.

In economic news, data from Eurostat showed Eurozone industrial production rose 0.2% month-on-month in September 2025, after a 1.1% decline in August. On an annual basis, industrial output grew 1.2%, the same pace as in the previous month and below forecasts of 2.1%.

