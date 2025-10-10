Markets

DAX Retreats After Positive Start, Down 0.4% At Noon

October 10, 2025 — 06:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After climbing higher early on in the session, German stocks are down in negative territory around noon on Friday, weighed down by political tensions on France, and rising concerns about and AI bubble.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called a meeting of the country's mainstream political parties today ahead of a self-imposed deadline to name a new prime minister.

The benchmark DAX, which dropped to 24,540.20 after climbing to 24,704.11 earlier in the session, was down 92.52 points or 0.4% at 24,559.64 a little while ago.

Bayer is gaining about 2.7%. Mercedes-Benz is up 2%, while Merck and Henkel are rising 1.3% and 1.25%, respectively.

Beiersdorf, Vonovia, BASF, Daimler Truck Holding, Deutsche Post, Continental, Zalando and Symrise are up 0.6 to 1%.

MTU Aero Engines is down 2.8%. Siemens Energy and Rheinmetall are down 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively. Heidelberg Materials is declining by about 1.2%.

Scout24, Brenntag, GEA Group, BMW and Hannover Rueck are down 0.4 to 1%.

