DAX Recovers After Weak Start, Up Marginally

(RTTNews) - After opening notably lower Thursday morning, the German stock market recovered lost ground and was last seen up marginally in positive territory, with investors digesting the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and the accompanying statement.

The Fed lowered interest rate by 25 basis points, as widely expected, on Wednesday.

At a news conference following the decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed would have to "wait and see" before making its next move, adding a rate hike isn't in the base case.

Fed members suggested just one further cut in their 2026 central projection, but traders bet risks are skewed towards more cuts.

The benchmark DAX, which dropped to 24,008.44 earlier in the session, was up 19.91 points or 0.08% at 24,129.94 a little while ago.

Daimler Truck Holding gained nearly 4%. Porsche Automobil Holding and Volkswagen both climbed up by about 1.5%.

Brenntag, Munich RE and BASF gained 1.8 to 2%.Merck moved up 1.5%, while Deutsche Post, Heidelberg Materials, GEA Group, Commerzbank, Continental, Siemens and Zalando gained 0.7 to 1.2%.

Among the losers, SAP, E.ON and Deutsche Boerse drifted down 2.4%, 2.1% and 2%, respectively. RWE, Deutsche Telekom, Infineon Technologies and Fresenius Medical Care recorded modest losses.

