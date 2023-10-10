News & Insights

DAX Rallies On Dovish Fed Remarks

October 10, 2023 — 05:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose sharply on Tuesday as dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers outweighed concerns over the conflict in the Middle East.

The benchmark DAX rallied 245 points, or 1.6 percent, to 15,373 after losing 0.7 percent in the previous session.

Kontron AG, a maker of computer hardware and other technology products, jumped 6.4 percent after it has secured two design wins valued around 100 million euros from undisclosed parties.

Rheinmetall AG, an aerospace and defense company, added nearly 2 percent after it announced a further order from German Bundeswehr to supply over 150,000 rounds of artillery ammunition under a framework agreement.

The third call-off is worth in the mid-three-digit million-euro range.

