DAX Pares Some Gains After Rising To 3-week High

(RTTNews) - The German stock market's key index DAX climbed to a three-week high Tuesday morning, with recent encouraging regional PMI data, a recovery in commodity markets, and easing geopolitical and trade tensions aiding sentiment. Prospects of the U.S. Congress voting on a spending bill to end the government shutdown helped as well.

The DAX, which surged to 25,109.25 earlier in the session, was up 81.81 points or 0.33% at 24,866.73 a little before noon.

Daimler Truck Holding rallied 3.75%. Deutsche Post and Siemens Energy gained 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively. Commerzbank climbed 1.8%, while Rheinmetall, Mercedes-Benz, Deutsche Bank, Siemens, Fresenius and MTU Aero Engines advanced 1.3%-1.6%.

Fresenius Medical Care, BMW, Volkswagen, Brenntag, BASF, RWE and Allianz also moved higher.

Zalando tanked nearly 8%. The company faces challenge with the rapid rise of social-media commerce such as TikTok Shop, according to Morgan Stanley.

Merck drifted down 3% followed by a rating downgrade by Deutsche Bank. Infineon Technologies shed about 2.5%, and Scout24 eased by 2.1%. SAP, E.ON, Symrise, Deutsche Boerse and Hannover Rueck also were down in negative territory a little before noon, though with less pronounced losses.

Shares of wind turbin manufacturer Nordex gained nearly 1.5% after the company secured a 189MW order from OX2 for turbines at the Fragerasen wind farm in Sweden.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.