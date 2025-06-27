Markets

DAX Up Nearly 1% Amid Easing Trade Tensions

June 27, 2025 — 04:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - German stocks are up firmly in positive territory Friday morning amid progress in U.S.-China trade talks ahead of the July 9 deadline. Easing concerns about Middle East tensions contribute as well to the positive mood in the market.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick stated that a U.S.-China trade deal outlined in Geneva has been finalized and it could be signed during the next round of talks in London in early July.

Meanwhile, a ceasefire between Israel and Iran continue to hold, easing concerns over global supply chains.

The benchmark DAX was up 219.25 points or 0.93% at 23,849.53 a little while ago.

Adidas is rising nearly 4%. Porsche is up 3.1% and Daimler Truck Holding is climbing nearly 3%. Sartorius and BMW are up 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively.

Heidelberg Materials, Siemens and Bayer are up 1.8 to 2.1%. Mercedes Benz and MTU Aero Engines are up by a little over 1.5% from their previous closing levels.

SAP, Vonovia, Deutsche Post, Volkswagen, BASF, Continental, Beiersdorf, Brenntag, Merck and Porsche Automobil Holding are also up with notable gains.

Rheinmetall is down by about 2.7%. Commerzbank is down with a modest loss of 0.4%.

The European Commission is set to release euro area economic sentiment survey results this morning. The indicator is seen at 95.1 in June, up from 94.8 in the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.