DAX Modestly Higher In Thin Trading

(RTTNews) - The German stock market's benchmark index DAX moved higher Tuesday morning, supported by gains in banking and defense stocks. Trading volumes were thin ahead of upcoming holidays.

The market will close early today, and remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday for New Year holidays.

The DAX was up 75.23 points or 0.3% at 24,440.15 a little while ago.

Rheinmetall climbed more than 2%. Commerzbank advanced nearly 2%, while Infineon and Deutsche Bank, both gained about 1.25%.

Mercedes-Benz, Continental, Volkswagen, Heidelberg Materials, Allianz and BASF posted moderate gains.

Scout24, Siemens Energy, Deutsche Boerse, Fresenius Medical Care and Siemens Healthineers declined by 0.3 to 0.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.