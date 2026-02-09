DAX Modestly Higher; Commerzbank, Siemens Among Top Gainers

(RTTNews) - The German stock market's benchmark index DAX climbed to a two-week high Monday morning, led by gains in defense and banking sector stocks. AI-related concerns eased a bit, and investors reacted positively to the data showing a sharp improvement in Eurozone investor sentiment in the month of January.

The DAX, which rose to 24,948.58 pared a substantial portion of its gains subsequently, and was up 72.78 points or 0.29% at 24,792.08 a little while ago.

Commerzbank climbed nearly 2.5%. Siemens Energy, SAP, Heidelberg Materials and Rheinmetall gained 1.75%-2%.

Scout24, Zalando and Deutsche Post moved up 1.1%-1.5%, while Siemens, Volkswagen, RWE, BASF, Bayer, Adidas, Merck and E.ON gained 0.4%-0.8%.

Freseninus Medical Care and Siemens Healthineers lost about 1.7% and 1.3%, respectively. Vonovia, Qiagen, Daimler Truck Holding, Symrise, Brenntag, Hannover Rueck, Henkel and Infineon Technologies drifted down 0.8%-1.1%.

On the economic front, Investor morale in the Eurozone improved sharply in February, with the Sentix Investor Confidence Index rising to 4.2 from -1.8 in January. The increase in February marked the third consecutive monthly rise, and the highest score since July 2025.

