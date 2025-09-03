DAX Moderately Higher As Stocks Recover After Recent Tumble

(RTTNews) - The German market is gaining some ground in positive territory on Wednesday, with several counters attracting buyers after suffering a sharp setback in the previous session amid uncertainty about prospects of growth in major economies in Europe.

Investors are digesting the latest batch of regional economic data.

The benchmark DAX, which ended the previous session with a loss of about 2.3%, was up 148.84 points or 0.63% at 23,654.10 a little while ago.

Adidas, the top gainer in the benchmark index, is up 4.1%. Zalando is gaining about 2.5%.

Merck, SAP, Infineon Technologies, Rheinmetall, Bayer, Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Siemens Healthineers and Brenntag are up 1 to 1.8%.

Sartorius, Fresenius Medical Care, Deutsche Post, Qiagen and Porsche Automobil Holding are also up with notable gains.

Munich RE is down 1.6%. Hannover Rueck, Allianz, Heidelberg Materials, Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank are down 0.3 to 0.9%.

Final data from S&P Global showed the HCOB Germany Composite PMI was revised lower to 50.5 in August 2025 from a preliminary of 50.9, and compared to 50.6 in July. The manufacturing PMI for August came in at 49.8 compared to 49.1 in July, while the services sector fell back into contraction, with the index recording a score of 49.3 in August, dropping from 50.6 in the previous month.

The HCOB Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edged up from 50.9 in July to 51.0, marking a 12-month high.

