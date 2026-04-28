Markets

DAX Up Marginally At Noon

April 28, 2026 — 06:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After a weak start, the German stock market edged up into positive territory in cautious trade on Tuesday amid continued uncertainty about U.S.-Iran negotiations. In addition to reacting to corporate news, Investors also looked ahead to upcoming monetary policy announcements from major central banks.

On the geopolitical front, the Trump administration seemed unlikely to accept Iran's proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, while setting aside discussion on Iran's nuclear program.

The United States is no longer able to "dictate" its policy to independent nations and Washinton should "accept that it must abandon its illegal and irrational demands," according to Iran's defense ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik.

The benchmark DAX was up 15.74 points or 0.07% at 24,110.06 a few minutes before noon.

Commerzbank climbed 1.7%. RWE and Siemens moved up 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively. Deutsche Bank, Merck, Brenntag, Allianz and BASF gained 0.8%-1.1%.

Hannover RE, Deutsche Boerse, Deutsche Post, E.ON, Fresenius, Daimler Truck Holding and Volkswagen posted modest gains.

Qiagen tumbled 5.5%. Bayer slid nearly 3%, Henkel lost 2.1% and Siemens Energy fell 1.7%. Zalando, Deutsche Telekom, Rheinmetall, Siemens Healthineers and SAP shed 0.4%-0.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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