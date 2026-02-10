DAX Up Marginally As Market Looks For Direction

(RTTNews) - German market's equity index DAX hovered around a near four-week high Tuesday morning with investors mostly making stock specific moves while looking ahead to upcoming U.S. jobs data.

The DAX was up 17.63 points or 0.07% at 25,022.37 a little while ago.

Symrise, the top gainer in the benchmark index, moved up 7% after Goldman Sachs raised the stock's rating to 'buy' from 'neutral.'

BASF climbed 4.5% and Brenntag moved up 2.7%, while Merck, Adidas, Zalando, Porsche Automobil Holding, Volkswagen, Siemens Healthineers and Henkel gained 1.5%-2%.

Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Fresenius Medical Care, SAP, Deutsche Post and Siemens advanced 0.7%-1.3%.

Allianz dropped 2.5%. Siemens Energy, Qiagen, Hannover Rueck, Daimler Truck Holding and E.ON lost 0.8%-1.2%.

