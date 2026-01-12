DAX Up Marginally In Cautious Trading

(RTTNews) - German stocks are turning in a mixed performance Monday morning with investors mostly treading cautiously amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and concerns about the Federal Reserve's independence.

According to reports, U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing options to take action against Iran. Citing U.S. officials, several media outlets said Trump has been shown plans ranging from possible military strikes to action that doesn't include the military.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Sunday that Federal prosecutors opening a criminal investigation related to his Senate Banking Committee testimony on the renovation of Fed office buildings, was another attempt by the U.S. President to influence the Central Bank's monetary policy.

The benchmark DAX was up 37.90 points or 0.15% at 25,295.57 a little while ago.

Zalando is gaining about 2.5% and Fresenius is up nearly 2%. Beiersdorf, Fresenius Medical Care, GEA Group, Symrise, Rheinmetall and Merck are up 1 to 1.5%.

Qiagen is climbing up nearly 1%, while Siemens Healthineers, SAP, Infineon Technologies, Siemens and Deutsche Boerse are up with moderate gains.

Allianz is down 1.2% and Porsche Automobil Holding is declining by 1.05%. BMW, Deutsche Bank and Volkswagen are down nearly 1%.

Heidelberg Materials, Mercedes-Benz, Deutsche Post and E.ON. are down 0.5 to 0.7%.

