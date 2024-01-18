News & Insights

DAX Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

January 18, 2024

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Thursday amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and lingering uncertainty over the prospects of early rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

On a light day on the economic front, the release of the latest ECB meeting minutes will be in focus later today.

The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 16,440 after declining 0.8 percent in the previous session.

Banks traded higher, with Commerzbank rising more than 1 percent.

Siemens Energy and Rheinmetall were up more than 1 percent each.

Asian markets ended on a mixed note earlier today, with Chinese stocks seeing much volatility due to concerns about slowing growth.

U.S. stock futures were seeing modest gains.

