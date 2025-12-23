Markets

DAX Firm Amidst Mixed Trends In Europe

December 23, 2025 — 06:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - The DAX benchmark that tracks the performance of the 40 largest companies listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is currently trading firm even as a mixed mood prevails in broader Europe. Anxiety ahead of key data releases from the U.S. lingered.

The index is currently trading 0.20 percent higher at 24,344.12, versus the previous close of 24,296.15. The day's trading ranged between a high of 24,354.12 and a low of 24,281.80.

In the 40-scrip index, only 24 scrips are trading in the overnight green zone.

Zalando topped with gains of more than 1.2 percent. Heidelberg Materials followed with gains of 0.7 percent.

Daimler Truck Holding as well as Volkswagen led losses with declines of more than 0.50 percent.

The U.S. dollar weakened further on Tuesday, dragging down the six-currency Dollar Index 0.40 percent lower to 97.90. The EUR/USD pair rallied 0.32 percent to 1.1795 after ranging between 1.1799 and 1.1756. The EUR/GBP pair is trading close to the flatline at 0.8737. The EUR/JPY pair has decreased 0.40 percent to 184.01.

In tandem with the global decline in bond yields, ten-year German bond yields eased 1.34 percent overnight to 2.8680 percent. The yield which was at 2.9070 percent at the previous close ranged between 2.9066 percent and 2.8628 percent in the day's trading.

