DAX Edges Higher Ahead Of Sentiment Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks advanced on Tuesday as disappointing data from the United States led to speculation of the Federal Reserve slowing down on rate hikes.

New York state manufacturing activity plummeted in August and a gauge of homebuilder sentiment declined for an eighth-straight month, helping ease worries about aggressive policy tightening by the Fed.

Closer home, ZEW survey results for the euro area and Germany will be released later in the day.

German 10-year bond yields edged higher but held below two-week highs of 1.025 percent touched last Friday.

The benchmark DAX climbed 92 points, or 0.7 percent, to 13,908 after gaining 0.2 percent the previous day.

Delivery Hero shares soared nearly 10 percent. The food-delivery firm confirmed its full-year targets, which it updated in July.

