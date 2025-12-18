DAX Edges Higher Ahead Of ECB Interest Rate Announcement

Markets

December 18, 2025 — 06:21 am EST

(RTTNews) - Germany's benchmark stock index DAX moved higher on Thursday in largely cautious trades as investors looked ahead to the monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, and the inflation data, and personal consumption expenditure report from the U.S.

The BoE is scheduled to announce its rate decision at 7 am ET, while the ECB's decision is due at 8:15 am ET.

The BoE is expected to lower interest rate by 25 basis points, while the ECB is widely seen holding rates steady.

The benchmark DAX was up 79.90 points or 0.33% at 24,035.61 about a quarter past noon.

Volkswagen and Symrise lost about 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively. BASF, Porsche Automobil, Commerzbank, Merck, GEA Group, Mercedes-Benz, Rheinmetall and BMW shed 0.5 to 1%.

Meanwhile, Siemens Energy, Deutsche Boerse and Zalando gained 1.1 to 1.4%, while Deutsche Bank, Scout24, Deutsche Telekom and Siemens advanced 0.5 to 1%.

