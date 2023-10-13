News & Insights

Markets

DAX Drifts Lower As Middle East Tensions Escalate

October 13, 2023 — 04:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged lower on Friday as stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data revived bets for one more U.S. rate hike this year. Also, China's consumer prices faltered in September and factory-gate prices shrank slightly faster than expected - fanning concerns about persistent deflationary pressures in the world's second-largest economy.

Escalating tensions in the Middle East also weighed on sentiment. Ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group, Israel's military told some 1 million Palestinians living in Gaza to evacuate the north, according to the United Nations.

The benchmark DAX was down 56 points, or 0.4 percent, at 15,369 after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.

Insurer Allianz dropped half a percent after reports that its equity growth team is losing 5 of its 12 members.

Sartorius, a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier, plunged almost 13 percent after reporting a decline in sales for the first nine months of 2023 and cutting its FY23 outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.