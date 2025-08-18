Markets

DAX Down In Negative Territory In Cautious Trade

August 18, 2025 — 06:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - German stocks are down in negative territory on Monday with investors focusing on the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and several European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the Trump-Putin summit failed to achieve a breakthrough on halting the war in Ukraine.

The meeting between Trump and European leaders at the White House later today will see exchange of views on the state of peace efforts, security gurantees, territorial issues, and further support to Ukraine.

Amid a lack of earnings news and economic data from the region, investors are largely reluctant to pick up stocks.

The benchmark DAX was down 95.77 points or 0.39% at 24,279.10 a little while ago.

Commerzbank is declining 3.3%. Deutsche Post is down 1.6%, while Merck, Continental, Hannover Rueck, Brenntag, Daimler Truck Holding, Porsche Automobil Holding, Mercedes-Benz and MTU Aero Engines are down 1 to 1.3%.

Allianz and BMW are down nearly 1%. Vonovia, Porsche, Volkswagen, Infineon Technologies, Siemens and Heidelberg Materials are lower by 0.5 to 0.9%.

Rheinmetall is gaining 2.5%. Siemens Energy, RWE and Zalando are up 2%, 1.9% and 1.5%, respectively.

Fresenius, Symrise, Bayer, Qiagen and Adidas are up with modest gains.

