DAX Down Marginally, But Stays On Course For Strong Weekly Gain

(RTTNews) - German stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Friday, but remain well on course to record their strongest week in over five months. Optimism surrounding artificial intelligence and expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve help underpin sentiment.

The benchmark DAX was down 29.70 points or 0.12% at 24,408.89 a little while ago.

Commerzbank is rising 2.2%, and Deutsche Bank is gaining about 1.3%. Merck, Daimler Truck Holding, Adidas, MTU Aero Engines, Continental, Brenntag, Deutsche Telekom and Mercedes-Benz are up 0.5 to 1%.

Meanwhile, Zalando and Deutsche Boerse are down 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. Symrise, Bayer, BMW, Hannover Rueck, Beiersdorf and Infineon Technologies are down with modest losses.

The HCOB Germany Composite PMI was revised lower to 52 in September 2025 from a preliminary of 52.4, but continued to point to the strongest growth in private sector activity since May 2024, compared to 50.5 in August. The services PMI score came in at 51.5, up from 49.3 in August, while the manufacturing PMI came with a 49.5 score, down from 49.8 a month earlier.

Data from Eurostat showed Eurozone producer prices declined for the first time in nine months in August due to the sharp decrease in energy prices.

The producer price index fell 0.6% on a yearly basis, reversing July's 0.2% increase. The index was expected to drop by 0.4%.

Month-on-month, producer prices were down 0.3%, offsetting the 0.3% increase in July. Prices were expected to drop 0.1%.

