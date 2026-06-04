DaVita Expands Comprehensive Kidney Care Through Dialysis Services

DaVita Inc. DVA is a key player in the dialysis space, providing comprehensive kidney care services to patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). The company’s core business centers on delivering dialysis treatment through a broad network of outpatient dialysis centers, hospital-based services and home-based modalities, including home hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. By supporting patients across multiple care settings — from dialysis clinics and hospitals to home environments — DVA plays an important role in ensuring access to life-sustaining renal care while helping patients navigate different treatment options throughout their kidney health journey.

The company has also expanded beyond traditional dialysis delivery to strengthen its presence across the broader kidney care continuum. Through its Integrated Kidney Care (IKC) platform, DaVita coordinates care for patients with advanced CKD and ESKD, working alongside physicians and healthcare providers to improve clinical outcomes and support earlier intervention. Recent results from the Comprehensive Kidney Care Contracting (CKCC) program demonstrated continued progress in quality and savings measures, highlighting the growing role of value-based kidney care models in the dialysis industry.

DaVita continues to invest in technology and operational capabilities that support its dialysis network. During 2026, the company highlighted ongoing investments in digital infrastructure and AI-enabled tools, including new scheduling technologies designed to improve care delivery and operational efficiency. These initiatives reinforce DVA’s position as a leading dialysis services provider while supporting the industry's broader shift toward integrated, patient-centered kidney care.

FMS & OM Expanding Innovation Across Dialysis Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG FMS is a renowned player in the dialysis ecosystem, combining dialysis care delivery with the manufacture of dialysis products and equipment. FMS provides treatment for CKD and end-stage renal disease through its Care Delivery, Care Enablement and Value-Based Care segments.

In 2026, Fresenius Medical Care accelerated the rollout of its 5008X CAREsystem in the United States, reaching around 100 clinics and surpassing 100,000 treatments. Fresenius Medical Care also launched kinexus, a unified global digital platform that supports home dialysis programs by integrating remote therapy monitoring, prescription management and supply ordering across peritoneal dialysis and home hemodialysis therapies.

Outset Medical, Inc. OM is directly involved in the dialysis space through its Tablo Hemodialysis System, a technology platform designed to simplify dialysis delivery across hospitals, clinics and home settings. Outset Medical focuses on improving dialysis outcomes while reducing cost and complexity for providers and patients.

During 2026, Outset Medical continued expanding Tablo adoption across acute and post-acute care facilities and prepared for the launch of its next-generation Tablo platform. The new system, which OM believes is the first dialysis system cleared under the FDA’s 2025 cybersecurity requirements, incorporates hardware and software enhancements aimed at improving performance, reliability and patient safety while supporting broader dialysis care delivery.

DVA’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of DaVita have gained 71.6% year to date compared with the industry’s rise of 5.3%.



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DVA’s forward 12-month P/E of 11.8X is lower than the industry’s average of 16.9X and its five-year median of 12.7X. It has a Value Score of A.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVA’s 2026 earnings per share suggests a 39.8% improvement compared with 2025.



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DaVita currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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