DaVita Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DVA

In trading on Monday, shares of DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $152.55, changing hands as high as $152.99 per share. DaVita Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DVA's low point in its 52 week range is $125.64 per share, with $179.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $152.67. The DVA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

