DaVita Appoints David Maughan As COO

September 13, 2024 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - DaVita Inc. (DVA), a provider of kidney care services, announced on Friday that it has appointed David Maughan as Chief Operating Officer, with effect from September 15.

Subsequently, effective from the same day, Mike Staffieri will step into the role of COO Emeritus.

Since joining DaVita in 2006, Maughan has held several leadership roles. Most recently, he has been serving as a Senior Vice President at DaVita.

With his 25-year tenure at DaVita, Staffieri will continue to work closely with the company's executive leadership team on key strategic initiatives.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
