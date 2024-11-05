Dave says FTC action ‘another example of regulatory overreach’

The company states: “As we disclosed in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2024, we have been cooperating with the FTC in response to a Civil Investigative Demand seeking information about our ExtraCash and other banking products. Following months of good-faith negotiations, we are disappointed the FTC has chosen to file suit against Dave (DAVE), a company on a mission to level the financial playing field for the millions of Americans poorly served by the legacy financial system. The FTC asserts many incorrect claims regarding Dave’s disclosures and how the Company acquires consent for the fees associated with our products. For the avoidance of doubt, Dave’s ability to charge subscription fees and optional tips and express fees is not in question. We believe this case is another example of regulatory overreach by the FTC, and we intend to vigorously defend ourselves. We take compliance and customer transparency very seriously and believe that we have always acted within the law. We remain focused on serving our members who love and rely on our products.”

