Dave Ramsey’s Top 5 Side Hustle Ideas To Earn More Money

Side gigs are one of the best ways to earn extra money. For Americans seeking to pay off debt or increase income, side hustles can accomplish either. More Americans are taking on multiple jobs, with over eight million having two jobs as of June 2025, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

In a blog post, personal finance guru Dave Ramsey shared 41 top ideas to earn extra income this year. Some require specialized skills, like bookkeeping or photography, but many others require minimal start-up and can be done by many. Regardless of what you choose, Ramsey is often on record for the importance of side gigs to attack personal finance issues.

These are Ramsey’s best side hustle ideas to make extra money in 2025.

Delivery Driver

The on-demand space has exploded in recent years, with ample opportunity for people looking to earn extra income. The real question is, do you want to drive people around town, deliver food or prefer both? Ramsey suggests driving for Uber or Lyft if you want the former and Instacart, Grubhub or DoorDash if you prefer the latter. Rates vary, but delivery drivers, as an example, can net $18 per hour, on average, according to ZipRecruiter.

Regardless of the opportunity, they offer flexibility and the ability to get paid weekly. “The amount of money you make depends on your location and how often you cart people around. So if you’ve got a free Saturday every now and then, you might want to spend it as a glorified taxi driver exploring your city and getting paid for it,” Ramsey wrote in another article.

Dog Walker or Pet Sitter

Are you a dog lover? You can turn that love for furry friends into cash. Dogs and cats, too, need love and attention when their pet-parents are away from home, either at work or on vacation. Sites like Wag and Rover let Americans create profiles to find clients. Opportunities range from dog walking to sitting for pets when their owners are out of town. Rates vary, but the average hourly rate for Rover is $22 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter.

There’s little need to use such a service, though, as they withhold fees. “If that seems like too much, try drumming up your own business with friends and family and ask them to help you get the word out,” Ramsey wrote.

Do Tasks for People in Your Town

For Americans liking variety, performing tasks for people in their city can be a fun way to earn extra money on the side. You can advertise services on your social media platforms or you can use a service like Taskrabbit to connect with potential customers.

“You can do all kinds of things from yardwork to putting together furniture. This is the perfect way to make extra money if you like to tinker with things,” Ramsey wrote. Rates vary widely depending on the task, but the average hourly rate for a Tasker is $18 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter.

Find Freelance Work Online

Are you creative? Taking on freelance work can be a good way for Americans to supplement their income. Opportunities range from freelance writing or editing to writing thank-you notes for clients on Fiverr.

You can use sites like Fiverr, but don’t limit yourself to that. “Tell people you’re looking for clients and ask them to spread the word. This is often one of the best ways to drum up business,” Ramsey wrote in a another article. Rates vary widely based on your area of focus.

Rent Out a Room in Your Home

Do you have a spare room in your house that’s not being used? You can monetize that to supplement income through a site like Airbnb.

Be prepared to spend time cleaning up after guests leave or consider hiring a professional. The latter will take a bite out of income, but the opportunity can be lucrative. Earnings vary wildly, but there’s good potential. Ramsey gives his native Nashville as one option. “if you rent out a guest room and bathroom to two guests in the Nashville area, you could earn over $2,500 a month, Ramsey wrote.

Side hustle ideas abound and it pays to think outside the box. This is increasingly important if your budget is stretched and you need additional resources. “If you’ve set a budget and dialed back the spending, but you’re still barely able to make ends meet, you probably need to increase your income,” wrote Ramsey on his website. Find an idea that works for you and devote earnings to repaying debt sooner or helping pad your budget.

