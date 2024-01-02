Dave Ramsey: 9 Best Coupon Apps of 2024

Many Americans, even frugal ones, don’t use all the coupons they could, because it can be something of a hassle. Traditional couponing requires finding the coupons, clipping them and bringing them to the store with you, all of which takes valuable time. But thanks to advances in technology, couponing has never been easier.

Learn: 5 Ways to Earn at Least 5% APY on Your Money (Without Using the Stock Market)

See: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

Numerous coupon apps can now deliver you all kinds of savings in an easy-to-use format. Some act as web page pop-ups, telling you when coupon savings are available. Others pay you cash back for shopping at certain stores, while still others can let you know when lower prices are available at different retailers.

For 2024, the team at Ramsey Solutions, founded by well-known financial personality Dave Ramsey, recommends these coupon apps as among the very best.

Rakuten

Rakuten is perhaps the best-known coupon app, as it advertises regularly — and even its hard-to-pronounce name makes it a subject of discussion.

Rakuten provides cash back and coupons at a wide range of retailers, both online and in-store, and you can choose to receive either a check in the mail or cash back via PayPal. A handy browser extension tells you exactly how much you can save when shopping at various stores, and even if the item you want is available for a lower price at a different store.

Depending on where you’re shopping and what time of year it is — as offers vary — you can get 10% or more cash back on things you were going to buy anyway.

Find Out: How To Check Your Starbucks Gift Card Balance

PayPal Honey

PayPal Honey is a coupon app that will automatically apply the best deal to the items you put in your online shopping cart. If you’re not ready to buy, you can create a list of items, and the app will notify you when there’s a price drop. The company has been part of PayPal for several years.

Flipp

Flipp does all the heavy lifting for you when it comes to getting all the weekly ads you want to see.

Flipp allows you to browse weekly ads, sales and coupons at all of your favorite stores, all in one handy app. It has a nifty search feature that lets you narrow down the immense amount of information, so you can find what you’re looking for at a glance.

Gas Buddy

Gas is the ultimate commodity, and you’ll often find different prices from city to city and even from block to block.

Gas Buddy compiles pricing information from all the gas stations in your area to provide you with timely updates on where you can find the lowest prices. You can filter prices by grade of gasoline and search using either a list or a map to locate the best-priced option.

Ibotta

Ibotta is a cash-back shopping app that offers a few different ways to earn. If you shop for groceries, for example, you can either link your loyalty account or scan your receipt after you shop to earn cash back from Ibotta.

When shopping online, you can use the Ibotta shopping portal to earn cash back, as well. Just know that you’ll have to find offers in the app and add them to your list before you go shopping.

Shopkick

Shopkick is a cash-back app, but it operates a bit differently than others. The app offers points, which it calls “kicks,” for simply walking into certain stores. You’ll earn additional kicks for scanning the barcode on selected items or making purchases. You can also shop from over 80 online stores to earn kicks, as well, or even simply watch videos or browse content in the Shopkick app.

When you’ve earned enough kicks, you can redeem them for gift cards that are delivered to your phone digitally.

Checkout 51

Checkout 51 gives you cash back on gas and grocery purchases. Simply browse the app, add offers — which change every week — and make your purchases. Take a photo of your receipt, upload it to the app and get your cash back.

It’s an easy way to earn money back on everyday purchases you were going to make anyway.

RetailMeNot

RetailMeNot is a one-stop shop for coupons, promo codes and cash-back offers from more than 70,000 brands. The app offers both online and in-store savings, and the more you shop, the more it learns the types of deals you’d be interested in, allowing it to focus on personalized recommendations.

ShopSavvy

ShopSavvy is primarily a price comparison tool. In addition to letting you compare prices across thousands of retailers, the app offers price tracking, price drop and deal alerts, and back in-stock alerts. A new upgrade to the app provides AI-powered review summaries, so you don’t have to read through thousands of reviews on your own.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dave Ramsey: 9 Best Coupon Apps of 2024

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.