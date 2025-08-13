Dave Increases Share Repurchase Authorization To $125 Mln

(RTTNews) - Dave Inc. (DAVE) Wednesday announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company's share repurchase authorization to $125 million, which replaces the previous $50 million authorization announced on March 10, 2025.

Since Dave reported its second quarter earnings on August 6th, the company has deployed approximately $25 million to repurchase its common stock.

Year-to-date, Dave has invested more than $45 million through share repurchases and RSU net settlements, executed at accretive levels, to reduce its share count.

"Our recent share purchases and increased repurchase authorization reflect the confidence we have in our positive outlook and the proven durability of our business model," said Kyle Beilman, COO and CFO of Dave. "With a solid balance sheet, a strong outlook for free cash flow generation, and compelling growth opportunities ahead, we are well-positioned to deliver attractive returns to shareholders while continuing to invest in our long-term strategic priorities."

