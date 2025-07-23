Dave Inc. to Host Conference Call Discussing Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 6

Dave Inc. will host a conference call on August 6, 2025, to discuss Q2 financial results.

Dave Inc., a prominent neobank in the U.S., will host a conference call on August 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company will issue a press release with the financial results on the same day, prior to the call. Management will conduct the call followed by a Q&A session, and it can be accessed via dial-in numbers or a webcast. A replay and transcript of the call will be available on the company’s website. Dave is known for providing innovative banking services at competitive prices, serving millions of Americans. For more details, interested parties can visit the company’s website or contact its investor relations team.

Potential Positives

Dave Inc. is set to report its second-quarter financial results, indicating transparency and proactive communication with investors.

The conference call provides an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with management and ask questions, fostering investor relations and confidence.

Hosting a conference call demonstrates the company's commitment to keeping investors informed about its performance and growth strategy.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is Dave's second quarter financial results conference call?

Dave's conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

How can I access Dave's financial results before the conference call?

The financial results will be reported in a press release on the same day, before the conference call.

What is the toll-free number to join the conference call?

The toll-free dial-in number for the conference call is (866) 652-5200.

Where can I find a replay of the conference call?

The conference call replay will be available in the Events section of Dave's website after the call.

Who should I contact for issues connecting to the conference call?

If you have difficulties connecting, please contact Elevate IR at DAVE@elevate-ir.com.

$DAVE Insider Trading Activity

$DAVE insiders have traded $DAVE stock on the open market 111 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 111 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON WILK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 180,181 shares for an estimated $38,134,827 .

. IMRAN KHAN has made 0 purchases and 46 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $21,227,226 .

. KYLE BEILMAN (CFO and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 35,372 shares for an estimated $7,455,098 .

. MICHAEL W POPE has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 16,793 shares for an estimated $3,613,457 .

. YADIN ROZOV has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $1,138,147 .

. ANDREA MITCHELL has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,361 shares for an estimated $543,263 .

. DAN PRESTON sold 2,361 shares for an estimated $491,017

$DAVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $DAVE stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DAVE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DAVE in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

$DAVE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DAVE recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $DAVE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $244.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $260.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Mark Palmer from Benchmark set a target price of $320.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Gary Prestopino from Barrington Research set a target price of $250.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Hal Goetsch from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $239.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Jacob Stephan from Lake Street set a target price of $177.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $179.0 on 05/09/2025

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release on the same day, prior to the conference call.





Dave management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call details are as follows:





Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025





Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time





Toll-free dial-in number: (866) 652-5200





International dial-in number: (412) 317-6060





Webcast:



link







The conference call will also be available for replay in the Events section of the Company’s website, along with the transcript, at





https://investors.dave.com





.





If you have any difficulty registering for or connecting to the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at





DAVE@elevate-ir.com





.







About Dave







Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. For more information about the company, visit:





www.dave.com





. For investor information and updates, visit:





investors.dave.com





and follow @





davebanking





on X.







Investor Relations Contact







Sean Mansouri, CFA





Elevate IR









DAVE@elevate-ir.com











Media Contact







Dan Ury









press@dave.com







