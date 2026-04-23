Dave Inc. (DAVE) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been Dave Inc. (DAVE). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 55.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $287.69 in the previous session. DAVE INC has gained 27.3% since the start of the year compared to the -8.9% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the -1.1% return for the Zacks Technology Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on March 2, 2026, DAVE INC reported EPS of $3.69 versus consensus estimate of $3.5 while it missed the consensus revenue estimate by 0.18%.

For the current fiscal year, DAVE INC is expected to post earnings of $14.59 per share on $694.1 in revenues. This represents a 10.7% change in EPS on a 25.24% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $18.17 per share on $830.88 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 24.54% and 19.71%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though DAVE INC has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for DAVE INC? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

DAVE INC has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 19.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 16.8X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 21.9X versus its peer group's average of 13X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, DAVE INC currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if DAVE INC meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though DAVE INC shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does DAVE Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of DAVE have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (AMADY). AMADY has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR beat our consensus estimate by 10.53%, and for the current fiscal year, AMADY is expected to post earnings of $4.09 per share on revenue of $8.07 billion.

Shares of Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR have gained 1.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 14.52X and a P/CF of 10.97X.

The Technology Services industry may rank in the bottom 70% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for DAVE and AMADY, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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Dave Inc. (DAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.