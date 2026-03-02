Dave Inc. Announces Increase In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Dave Inc. (DAVE) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $66.0 million, or $4.57 per share. This compares with $16.8 million, or $1.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dave Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $53.3 million or $3.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 62.2% to $163.7 million from $100.9 million last year.

Dave Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $66.0 Mln. vs. $16.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.57 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue: $163.7 Mln vs. $100.9 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.