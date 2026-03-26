DAVE Expands AI-Driven Credit Features: What's Ahead for the Stock?

Dave Inc. DAVE is expanding its credit infrastructure expertise through recently added AI-powered credit features and products across its platforms. Consistent upgrades and modifications of features such as Cash AI and Dave Card on its ExtraCash platform are driving top-line growth, backed by a growing number of new subscribers.

The ExtraCash Platform

DAVE’s ExtraCash demand deposit account provides a cash advance service, allowing qualified clients to borrow between $25 and $500 without credit checks, interest or late fees. This overdraft facility is offered to eligible customers. DAVE uses Cash AI, a proprietary underwriting model that uses a mix of financial health factors to determine the approximate cash advance amount.

A recent enhancement to its AI-driven underwriting models extends the fairness of the evaluation process on the platform in identifying credible, cash-tight customers. This minimizes risk for the company while allowing it to earn a high return on equity.

Cash AI v5.5, Dave Card Features

DAVE recently implemented CashAI v5.5, the latest advancement of the Cash AI underwriting engine, which nearly doubles its feature set from its prior models and optimizes Dave’s new fee structure. The advancement is demonstrating more accurate risk ranking, leading to higher average approval amounts, stronger conversion and lower delinquency and loss rates.

Since its full implementation in September 2025, the company’s 28-day past due rate in the fourth quarter of 2025 improved 12% sequentially to 1.89%, outperforming the guidance of below 2.1% for the quarter.

The Dave Card is a debit card issued to ExtraCash account holders, allowing the company to engage directly with the clients without using the platform. Historically, 30% of ExtraCash balances flow into the card. Due to recent pricing optimization, Solo card spend grew 17% year over year to $534 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

DAVE’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

The stock has skyrocketed 95% over the past year, significantly outperforming one of its competitors, TTEC Holdings, Inc. TTEC and the industry, but falling short of another peer, GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT. The industry and GCT jumped 8.8% and 180.7%, respectively, while TTEC declined 25.5% over the past year.

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From a valuation standpoint, DAVE trades at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77X. It trades higher than TTEC Holdings’ 2.08X and GigaCloud Technology’s 10.51X but cheaper than the industry’s 22.47X.

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Dave has a Value Score of C. TTEC and GCT carry a Value Score of A each. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has increased 3.5% each over the past month.

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DAVE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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