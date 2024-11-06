News & Insights

Datrix Secures Funds to Boost AI Innovations

Datrix S.p.A. (IT:DATA) has released an update.

Datrix S.p.A., a leader in AI-driven B2B solutions, has secured 0.9 million euros in PNRR funds to advance innovative projects in cybersecurity, environment, finance, and industrial computational models over the next year. These projects aim to enhance AI applications’ reliability and transparency, monitor volcanic activities, promote financial literacy, and support predictive diagnostics in industries.

