Date Is Set for Merger Between Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn Unit

The merger of Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) generic drug business, Upjohn, with Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) will be going through shortly, now that the companies have agreed to a consent order with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. The companies didn't give any details about what they had agreed to do in order to comply with that consent order.

On Nov. 13, Pfizer will spin off Upjohn, and its shareholders will receive stock in the new company. Upjohn will then immediately merge with Mylan. That deal is expected to close three days later, and the combined company will be renamed Viatris.

Pfizer's shareholders won't have to do anything -- other than remain shareholders -- to get shares of the new company. The exact number of shares of Viatris that they'll get for each Pfizer share will be determined by the number of outstanding shares of Pfizer and Mylan at closing. The ratio used will result in Pfizer's shareholders owning 57% of Viatris, while Mylan's shareholders will own 43%.

Image source: Getty Images.

The premise of the merger is that Upjohn's global reach will accelerate the sales growth of Mylan's drugs. In addition to generic drugs, Upjohn will also bring along brand-name pharmaceuticals that have generic competition, such as Lipitor, Celebrex, and Viagra.

The combined company will have a portfolio of more than 1,400 drugs that it will sell in more than 165 countries and territories. When the deal was announced last year, the companies were expecting annual revenue for Viatris would be in the $19 billion to $20 billion range with cash flow expected to exceed $4 billion.

10 stocks we like better than Pfizer

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Pfizer wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Brian Orelli, PhD has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Mylan. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.