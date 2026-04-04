This is a Date Beyond Meat Shouldn't Have Missed

Key Points

Beyond Meat has missed two earnings release dates in a row.

The company is pitching a revamp that it says supports its "path to sustainable operations."

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Investing is, at its core, about trust. You give your savings to a company in the expectation that it will be a good steward of your investment. When companies breach that trust in some way, you need to worry. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) has now delayed two earnings releases in a row. Investors should be worried, and the plant-based protein maker's 2025 results, which are finally available, show why.

Beyond Meat fell short of its own timeline

The positive view of 2025 is that Beyond Meat had a kitchen-sink year. Essentially, it tried to get as many negatives as possible into 2025 so that 2026 will start on a stronger note. Company CEO Ethan Brown believes the restructuring charges and write-downs were "costly", but "support the Company's path to sustainable operations."

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However, this kitchen-sink event included missing the food maker's planned third-quarter and fourth-quarter earnings release dates. Missing the second date was a bit of a shock, since the company should have known that it was going to be taking write-downs after it had to delay its third-quarter release for the very same reason. After the second delay, it seems reasonable to question whether the company's efforts to turn the business around, including workforce reductions, have left the company in a weaker operating position.

Beyond Meat is rebranding as the "Beyond The Plant Protein Company"

In the end, Beyond Meat took large one-time charges for a second quarter in a row. However, the real problem is that its sales continue to contract, a trend that has persisted for years. Every division lost ground in 2025, with overall revenue declining 15.6%. That was largely driven by the company simply selling less of its products, with volume down by 15.9%.

That's a terrible result and the continuation of a trend suggesting the company's consumer staples business is not, in fact, sustainable. The big plan appears to be moving beyond meat alternatives, with a rebrand to the "Beyond the Plant Protein Company." To that end, it has already been testing products outside of its historical purview, including protein beverages.

Broadening beyond the meat alternative space is not a bad idea. And the company's kitchen-sink year has helped improve its financial position to some degree, so it is starting 2026 on a stronger footing. But it is far from clear that the current directional shift will lead to Beyond Meat becoming a sustainable business, given the ongoing declines in its meat alternative products, which are, at least for now, its most important business line.

Beyond Meat enters a "show me" year

After two missed earnings release dates, massive one-time charges, and a corporate rebrand, investors should exercise material caution with Beyond Meat. The business is not performing well, and it is far from clear that the bad news from 2025 is over or if the rebranding effort will be enough to turn the company's fortunes around in 2026 and beyond.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Beyond Meat. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.