DatChat subsidiary Dragon Interact acquires RPM Interactive

October 30, 2024 — 08:21 am EDT

Dragon Interact, a subsidiary of DatChat (DATS), announces the acquisition of RPM Interactive in a share exchange transaction. Pursuant to the agreement, Dragon Interact acquired 100% ownership of RPM Interactive, including all of its intellectual property, in consideration for the issuance of 3.5 million shares of common stock. As part of the acquisition, Dragon Interact plans to change its corporate name to RPM Interactive, reflecting its new focus on cutting-edge AI-driven podcast and gaming technologies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

