DVLT

DataVault AI, Wellgistics Health Plan To Implement PharmacyChain

October 22, 2025 — 06:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - DataVault AI, Inc. (DVLT), owner of data management platforms, and Wellgistics Health, Inc. (WGRX), a pharmaceutical distributer, announced on Wednesday that they have entered into a non-binding letter of intent to implement manufacturer-to-patient blockchain-enabled smart contracts, or PharmacyChain.

The partnership aims to fully digitize tracking of prescription drugs from script to fulfillment to ensure the right drug reaches the right patient at the right time.

The companies are now planning for a revenue-sharing arrangement from fees derived from the use of the PharmacyChain by pharmacies.

DVLT
WGRX

