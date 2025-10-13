Markets
Datavault AI Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire NYIAX, Stock Up

October 13, 2025 — 09:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Datavault AI Inc. (DVLT), a techno firm, Monday announced that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire NYIAX Inc., a technology and services company. However, the financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

On the Nasdaq, in the pre-market, the DVLT shares are trading 3.15 percent up at $1.96.

The transaction is subject to Nasdaq approval and entering into a definitive agreement, will bring NYIAX's blockchain-powered exchange, patent portfolio, marketing-as-a-service agency, and advertising business unit under the Datavault AI umbrella.

"This acquisition will mark a transformative milestone for Datavault AI, uniting our AI expertise with NYIAX's proven exchange technology to create unparalleled value in data monetization," said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

