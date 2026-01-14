Datavault AI (DVLT) Price Target Increased by 33.33% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for Datavault AI (NasdaqCM:DVLT) has been revised to $4.08 / share. This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior estimate of $3.06 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 408.35% from the latest reported closing price of $0.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Datavault AI. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 55.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DVLT is 0.01%, an increase of 1.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 48.49% to 7,746K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Anson Funds Management holds 2,952K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,939K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVLT by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 790K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares , representing an increase of 37.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVLT by 134.73% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 643K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,242K shares , representing a decrease of 93.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVLT by 63.14% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 382K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 278K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

