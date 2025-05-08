Markets
DTSS

Datasea Q3 Revenue To Rise Approx. 164.6%

May 08, 2025 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Datasea Inc. (DTSS) pre-announced revenue for the third quarter, which is expected to be approximately $51.9 million, representing an increase of approximately 164.6%, compared to approximately $19.6 million for the same period in the previous year. The company said the expected increase was primarily driven by sustained growth in the 5G+AI multimodal digital business.

Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea, said, "We remain focused on achieving our projected annual revenue of $90 million and are confident in our ability to meet this ambitious goal."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DTSS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.