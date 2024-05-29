News & Insights

Datang International Approves Major Growth Plans

May 29, 2024 — 07:13 am EDT

Datang International Power Generation Co (HK:0991) has released an update.

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. has successfully conducted a board meeting resulting in unanimous approval for major expansions and acquisitions. The company will engage in preliminary planning for a new electricity transmission project from Inner Mongolia to Jiangsu, invest RMB 8.216 billion in expanding the Jiangxi Fuzhou Power Plant, and acquire a 95% equity interest in Datang Solar Energy Industry (Yingde) Co., Ltd. for RMB 98 million, while ensuring all connected transactions comply with listing rules.

