Datang Group Announces Share Class Meeting

Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1272) has released an update.

Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd. will hold a Domestic Share Class Meeting on June 28, 2024, to vote on proposed amendments to the Articles of Association. Shareholders are entitled to vote if registered by June 28, and can appoint proxies for representation. The meeting’s resolutions will be determined by poll and results will be available on the company’s website.

